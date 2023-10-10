Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 105.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.4 %

Comcast stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

