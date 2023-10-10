Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2,452.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,394,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $437.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.97 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $457.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

