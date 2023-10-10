Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 100 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 680,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 421,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,036,000 after acquiring an additional 192,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BX opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.17. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

