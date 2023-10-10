Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 157 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

Broadcom stock opened at $855.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $353.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $854.29 and a 200-day moving average of $786.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

