Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 2,272 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a PE ratio of -163.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

