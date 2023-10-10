Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 286 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Boeing by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 71,298 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BA opened at $188.49 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.48 and a 200-day moving average of $211.92.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.06.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

