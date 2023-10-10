Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 460 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.28 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

