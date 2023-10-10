Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 538 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.65.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

