Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 939 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

