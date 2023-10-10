Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

SMDV stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

