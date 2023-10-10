Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1,005.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,896,738,000 after purchasing an additional 517,755 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

AMD stock opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

