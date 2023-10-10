Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

