Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $284.36 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.20.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.