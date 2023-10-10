Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $144,000 Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.