Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,453.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $627.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.37.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.25.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

