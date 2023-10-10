Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 140.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in Linde by 10.2% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 85,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LIN opened at $373.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.91. The company has a market capitalization of $182.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $266.22 and a 1-year high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.