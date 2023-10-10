Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 144.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,453,000. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $148.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.91. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

