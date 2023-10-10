Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 22.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

