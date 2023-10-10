Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after purchasing an additional 259,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $238.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.21 and a 200 day moving average of $219.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

