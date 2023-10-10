Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Amgen Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $271.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.72. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $145.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.