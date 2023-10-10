Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

ROP opened at $499.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $508.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.74 and a 200 day moving average of $470.52.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

