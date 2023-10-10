Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $499.56 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $508.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $492.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

