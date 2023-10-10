Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $146.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

