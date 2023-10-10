Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 207.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $140.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.