Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $571,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,936 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $571,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,694. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AGO opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.54). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Assured Guaranty

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

