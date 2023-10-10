Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

NYSE:RNP opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

