Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.73 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $8.73 billion and $126.21 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.70 or 0.05720991 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00035162 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00024905 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00015016 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010730 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003803 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002165 BTC.
About Cardano
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,244,287,753 coins and its circulating supply is 35,151,022,079 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
