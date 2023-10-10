Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.73 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $8.73 billion and $126.21 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.70 or 0.05720991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00035162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002165 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,244,287,753 coins and its circulating supply is 35,151,022,079 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

