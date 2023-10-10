Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.53. The stock had a trading volume of 437,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $95.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

