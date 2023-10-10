CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.40

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.40 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 39210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Several analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,239,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 438,654 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 28,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $2,985,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

