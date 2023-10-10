Carmel Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,266 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 0.8% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.11. 1,120,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964,679. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

