Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.06

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.06 and last traded at $72.04, with a volume of 195748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,909 shares of company stock valued at $850,313. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,769,000 after buying an additional 93,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,160,000 after purchasing an additional 81,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,802,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,968,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.