Casper Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $352.83 million and $3.82 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,071,415,566 coins and its circulating supply is 11,376,821,693 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,070,501,413 with 11,375,960,141 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0309909 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,913,194.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

