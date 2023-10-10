Cass Information Systems (CASS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th.
Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.67 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts expect Cass Information Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cass Information Systems Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ CASS opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $512.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.59. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
