Cass Information Systems (CASS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.67 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts expect Cass Information Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CASS opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $512.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.59. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 616.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

