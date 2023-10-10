Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.60. 740,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,496. The firm has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

