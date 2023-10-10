Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up 3.0% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.36% of Cboe Global Markets worth $51,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,360 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.58 and its 200-day moving average is $142.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

