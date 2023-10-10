Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.71. 11,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 174,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Centerra Gold by 22.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

