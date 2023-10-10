CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 28 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $471.61 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $433.24 and its 200 day moving average is $446.68. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.