CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 521 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Oracle stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $108.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

