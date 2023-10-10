CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 2,490 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.27.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $203.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.31.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

