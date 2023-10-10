CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 3,563 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.2 %

CL stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

