CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 76,146 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,146 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $152,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

