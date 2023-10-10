CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.70 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $117.96.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

