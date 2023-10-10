CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $4.19 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,208 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after purchasing an additional 530,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of T opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

