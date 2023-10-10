CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.21 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2,793.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 95,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

