CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $195.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $190.13 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,251 shares of company stock worth $4,034,181. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.