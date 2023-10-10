CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $451.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $399.69 and a 52-week high of $500.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

