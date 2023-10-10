CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,141 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after purchasing an additional 812,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $218.37 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $208.96 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

