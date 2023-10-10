CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 88 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $793,008,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,301,000 after purchasing an additional 719,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,675,000 after purchasing an additional 221,708 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $198.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.99. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.