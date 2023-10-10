Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VFS opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

