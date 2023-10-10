Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Trimmed by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,343,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Chubb by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.14. 562,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.44 and its 200-day moving average is $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $181.32 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.33.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

